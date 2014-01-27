Klay Thompson Caught Peeking At Hooters Waitress

Last night, Klay Thompson visited a Hooters in San Bruno, California. He agreed to pose for some photographs with the waitresses at the restaurant, and in one shot, Klay gets caught looking down (he’s 6-7) at one of them. She posted a pick of him on Instagram and laughingly called him out before going to tonight’s game.
Here’s Crystal a Hooters waitress at the sam San Bruno, California location as the one Klay visited last night.
When Klay posed for a photo with the San Bruno waitresses, Crystal spotted him peeping at her.
#klaythompson you perv you ðŸ˜ lol #warriors @ Hooters of San Bruno http://t.co/UIjU2toHZM
— Crystalcu (@Crystalcu) January 26, 2014
Still, she was at tonight’s Warriors game and it seems all good.
Off to the warriors game ðŸ’™ðŸ’›ðŸ’™ðŸ’›
— Crystalcu (@Crystalcu) January 27, 2014
ðŸ’™ðŸ’›ðŸ’™ðŸ’› pic.twitter.com/dkQtqNmVJh
— Crystalcu (@Crystalcu) January 27, 2014
Though the Dubs won against the visiting Blazers, Klay might have still been distracted from his trip to Hooers; he was only 6-of-21 from the field for 17 points.
h/t: @warriorsworld
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
no way, Klay is gay
If you see the top photo she has her titty pushed against his chest. I’d say that’s a good reason to look down.
Omg a male who likes titties, big deal! Let the man live.