Klay Thompson Gets Fouled On Made Three-Pointer, Counts To Four

Last night’s exhibition game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers is the blogging gift that keeps on giving. Well, as long as you aren’t a Lakers fan. Before Ronnie Price threw a shoe at Andre Iguodala or Stephen Curry buried a long trey in Kobe Bryant’s face, Klay Thompson was fouled on a made three-pointer and sarcastically counted to four in celebration.

Even worse for the Lakers? It was Golden State’s second four-point play of the first quarter; Curry did his best Jamal Crawford impersonation just 90 seconds into the game.

It’s going to be a long, long season in Los Angeles this year.

(GIF via r/nba user adomanski)

