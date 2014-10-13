Klay Thompson Gets Fouled On Made Three-Pointer, Counts To Four

Last night’s exhibition game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers is the blogging gift that keeps on giving. Well, as long as you aren’t a Lakers fan. Before Ronnie Price threw a shoe at Andre Iguodala or Stephen Curry buried a long trey in Kobe Bryant’s face, Klay Thompson was fouled on a made three-pointer and sarcastically counted to four in celebration.
Even worse for the Lakers? It was Golden State’s second four-point play of the first quarter; Curry did his best Jamal Crawford impersonation just 90 seconds into the game.
It’s going to be a long, long season in Los Angeles this year.
(GIF via r/nba user adomanski)
He may have also been predicting the amount of Wins the Lakers will have this season if they played all 82 games against Golden State LoL…Lakers don’t have the shooting talent to stay with they fast pace teams…I thought they were going to play with more grit on D, but so far not so much…we’ll see how it goes…
he was just mocking curry…curry did the same thing on his earlier four point play when nash fouled him. and curry has done that in past games. you can see curry laughing afterwards
