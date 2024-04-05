The Golden State Warriors looked like they were in real danger of losing the 10-seed in the Western Conference due to a torrid March by the Houston Rockets. In the middle of that run, Rockets wing Tari Eason — who has not played since January due to a season-ending injury — posted a video to his Instagram Story calling out the Dubs by repeating a famous line from the movie The Warriors.

“Warriors, come out to play” Tari Eason IG Story. 😂 (h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/GBo3mULS5e — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 28, 2024

Well, things haven’t really gone Houston’s way since then. Entering Thursday night’s game between the two teams, the Warriors won five in a row, while the Rockets lost back-to-back games. And then, Golden State made Houston look bad in their own building, picking up a 133-110 road win to make their cushion four games, all while Eason watched on the bench in a shirt with a familiar quote on it.

Tari Eason wears "Warriors come out to play" shirt Rockets proceed to lose by 23 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wcl51mD3Bl — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 5, 2024

After the game, Klay Thompson got asked about all of this and made clear that he wasn’t a huge fan of Eason doing this, especially while he can’t play.

Klay on Tari Eason trolling the Warriors: "That's pretty lame, especially if you're not even playing … You're just gonna be trolling from the sideline. Like bro, what are we doing?" pic.twitter.com/XiIV5hSt70 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 5, 2024

“Yeah, that’s pretty lame, especially if you’re not even playing,” Thompson told the press after the game. “Like, it’s one thing if you’re playing, you’re out there competing, and you can back it up. But if you’re just gonna be trolling from the sideline? Bro, what are you doing? Times we talk mess, at least we’re out there competing. That’s all I have to say about that.”

While the Rockets were not officially eliminated after the loss, they need a miracle to jump Golden State at this point in the season.