Klay Thompson Wants The Warriors To Go Undefeated The Last 20 Games

03.01.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets have been on fire lately. They’d won 13 straight games going into Wednesday night’s matchup against the Clippers in Los Angeles, further solidifying James Harden’s MVP campaign. Along the way, they’ve managed to overtake the monolithic Warriors for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The rest of the West is a virtual horse race headed for a photo finish, with the three through seven seeds separated by a mere game-and-a-half. But the Warriors and Rockets are well ahead of the pack and will have to fight it out on a nightly basis for the coveted home court advantage throughout the entire postseason.

That’s why Klay Thompson believes the Warriors should try to plow through the season’s stretch run with an unblemished record. Here’s what he told reporters after Golden State’s win over the Wizards on Wednesday night.

