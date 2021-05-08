In the weeks since the passing of Kentucky star and local Boston hoops standout Terrence Clarke in a car crash, the city and basketball community have mourned his passing. The latest effort to support Clarke comes in the form of the Clarke Family Fund and the TClarkeFoundation, designed to support Clarke’s family and honor his memory.

“We are heartbroken but committed to doing everything we can to support Terrence’s family as they find their way through this time of grief,” said Klutch CEO Rich Paul in a statement. “Terrence’s love of style and fashion lit up every room and we’re grateful to these brands for their support.”

The agency will partner with brands Chinatown Market, Rhude, and SP5DER to continue Clarke’s passion for clothing and self-expression. The brands and Klutch will create custom items featuring a “TC” logo, from which proceeds will go to the Clarke Family Fund.

“Terrence changed so many people’s lives, and his family hopes the TClarke5 Foundation will build upon his legacy of service to others,” said Klutch COO Fara Leff in the statement.

Clarke passed away on April 22 on the way back from a draft workout in Los Angeles. He was expected to be a top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.