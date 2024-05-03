The New York Knicks are headed to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. In the final game in what will go down as an instant classic series, New York managed to walk into Philadelphia and take down the 76ers despite blowing a 22-point first-half lead. With Jalen Brunson leading the way in the city where he turned into the best college basketball player in America, New York picked up a 118-115 win to secure a 4-2 series victory.

The Knicks came out like a house of fire to start the first quarter. Despite being the road team, New York raced out to a 17-4 lead, and after Philly was able to temporarily stop the bleeding, the Knicks then went on to go on another run. This one — a 16-4 stretch — gave them a 33-11 lead.

Jalen Brunson navigates through the defense and finishes through contact on TNT 💪#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/lTWpsORcoB — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2024

Donte DiVincenzo is 3/3 from DEEP in the 1Q on TNT 🔥#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/a7qRxhvqqW — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2024

Josh Hart sinks it from deep to push the Knicks ahead 33-11 in the 1Q 🎯 NYK advances to the East Semis with a win on TNT pic.twitter.com/k8KpmAl7B2 — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2024

To make matters worse for the Sixers, during that stretch, Joel Embiid had to exit the game. But something funny happened: While Embiid leaving games has been the team’s death knell for years, Philadelphia was able to go on an 11-0 run without his services towards the end of the first. It still wasn’t pretty, but only being down 36-22 was far more respectable than what the earlier part of the quarter was trending towards.

Slowly but surely, the Sixers chipped away in the second. The team scored 11 unanswered points early on in the quarter to get the lead down to three, and eventually got it down to two as they started to bottle up the Knicks on the glass, which was a major problem in the first quarter.

21-8 PHILLY RUN ‼️ Oubre's slam cuts the deficit to single digits in the 2Q 💥 PHI forces a Game 7 with a win on TNT pic.twitter.com/0tzbYEG9Dh — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2024

Embiid sinks the hook shot to cut the Philly deficit to 5 on TNT!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/n5KL3zH3Vc — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2024

Philly kept chipping away, and with 1:37 left in the first half, the moment came when Kelly Oubre drilled a three from the corner to finally put them ahead.

The hero of the half — which ended with Philly taking a 54-51 lead into the locker room — was Buddy Hield, who scored two total points in the first five games of the series. In the opening 24 minutes this time around, Hield had 17 points off the bench and hit five of his seven attempts from three, providing a shot in the arm that the Sixers desperately needed.

ANOTHER BUDDY HIELD 3⃣ He has 17 PTS going into halftime on TNT!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/gS2u3gZJSV — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2024

Buddy Hield has 4 3s in the 1st half 🔥🤯#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel PHI forces a Game 7 with a win on TNT pic.twitter.com/a5CtMDizbX — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2024

Embiid had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Nic Batum came off the bench and gave Philly 10 points. New York was paced by 16 points from Brunson, 12 points from Donte DiVincenzo, and 10 points by Isaiah Hartenstein, but did not get a single point from anyone off of the bench.