After two fairly non-competitive Game 1s to open the first round in Boston and Philadelphia, the Knicks and Cavs delivered our first thriller of this postseason in Cleveland.

It was not a showcase of high-flying offenses, but an extremely physical, defensive battle befitting the matchup. It also was apparent that these were two teams filled with players that were either making their playoff debuts or battling playoff demons of the past, as there appeared to be a lot of nerves on both sides. Naturally, the two teams turned to their star guards who have had playoff success elsewhere to lead them, and Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell were happy to oblige.

After Brunson dealt with early foul trouble that limited his first half minutes, he came alive in the second half to score 27 points in what became a 101-97 Knicks win. Seemingly every time the Knicks needed a bucket, Brunson was able to create one for himself, as he took over with some incredible shot-making in the second half.

Jalen Brunson heating up in the 4Q 🔥 He's up to 23 points on ESPN!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/dGZ5eAyMsn — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2023

JALEN BRUNSON.

CLUTCH. He puts the Knicks up 4 with 35.4 left in Game 1 on ESPN!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/4yUGJ2yCnn — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2023

On the other side, it was Mitchell, who led all scorers with 38 points to go along with eight assists, as he did just about everything for the Cleveland offense all night long.

Spida has 21… we're tied on ESPN!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/e1AMhXiQyi — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2023

Spida unleashes a vicious slam! He's up to 24 points late in the 3Q on ESPN.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/k2sde6921v — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2023

In the fourth quarter, it was his heroics that dragged the Cavs from 10 down all the way back into the lead on a Jarrett Allen tip-in of a Mitchell miss.

Spida is up to 33 points in Game 1! DO NOT MISS the final stretch on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4IaKm3ezXp — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2023

JARRETT ALLEN TIPS IT IN.

16-5 @cavs RUN TO TAKE THE LEAD! 2 minutes left in Game 1 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ZnPDcqG8S8 — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2023

However, while Brunson was sensational, the difference in the game was the Knicks’ “others,” headlined by Josh Hart who had 17 points (8-of-10 shooting) and 10 rebounds in his playoff debut. Obi Toppin (9 points) and Isaiah Hartenstein (8 points, 5 rebounds) also gave a boost off of the bench, as New York’s reserves outscored Cleveland’s 37-14 on the evening. Down the stretch both Hart and Hartenstein came up with big plays, as Hart hit a couple huge buckets to provide needed support to Brunson, and Hartenstein had a crucial tip-out to help the Knicks push the lead back out to two possessions.

HART FOR THREE… Knicks regain the lead! Just over a minute to play on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/EnlbATkehL — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2023

COLD IN THE CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/1i5zU4yxPT — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 16, 2023

It was a gritty, scrappy game, with the Knicks just managing to make more of those winning plays down the stretch. They got Brunson’s scoring, Hart’s rebounding and timely shooting, Hartenstein’s defense and rebounding, and even Julius Randle attacking the offensive glass on the final possession, even as he struggled with his scoring after a hot start. Those kinds of plays were the difference in taking down a Cavs team that just couldn’t create enough on offense outside of Mitchell’s individual brilliance.