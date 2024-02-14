jalen brunson
The Knicks Will File A Protest Regarding The Controversial End Of Their Loss To The Rockets

The New York Knicks fell to the Houston Rockets, 105-103, on Monday night. The end of the game came under major scrutiny, as Jalen Brunson was called for a foul on Aaron Holiday with 0.1 seconds left that sent Holiday to the free throw line and gave Houston a win.

The Knicks were unsurprisingly unhappy about it, particularly because it did not look like Brunson committed a foul. Fast forward to Tuesday evening and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that New York will go as far as to file a protest with the league about the end of the game, even though there are no more meetings between the two teams on the schedule that would give them a natural way to play overtime.

It certainly helps the Knicks case that, as Wojnarowski mentioned, they received confirmation from both Ed Malloy and the league’s Last Two Minute Report about the call. After the game, Malloy — who was the crew chief during the game — explicitly said that the officials got the call wrong, while the NBA’s official report that dropped on Tuesday afternoon indicated that Brunson legally contested the shot.

Protests are not normally successful, so the Knicks do have a bit of an uphill battle ahead of them here. Still, this one is pretty unique in that the very last play of the game is at question and both the crew chief and the league itself confirmed that this was the wrong call, so maybe New York is able to get the seventh upheld protest in NBA history.

