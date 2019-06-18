The Knicks Reportedly Rejected The Hawks Offer For The Third Pick

Getty Image

The Atlanta Hawks have three first round picks, including two in the lottery, and three second round picks in Thursday night’s draft, and the expectation is for Travis Schlenk and company to be among the most active in terms of trying to make trades on draft night.

There’s no doubt the Hawks will not be drafting six times for themselves, but the question remains what they can get for the picks they have and who they are targeting. With the Nos. 8, 10, and 17 picks in the first round, they have a good bit of ammo to try and leap up into the top 5, which has long been a reported goal of theirs, but finding a team there willing to take a pair of those picks is proving to be a bit more difficult.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the Hawks have made 8 and 10 available to the Knicks at No. 3 and the Pelicans, who now have No. 4, but were turned down by New York. New Orleans, on the other hand, is considering the offer.