Amar’e Stoudemire Spaces Out On Defense During Knicks Loss

The Knicks held the Pistons to 92 points tonight, which is better than their previous two outings, but it would have been nice if they hadn’t only scored 86 points themselves. There are a lot of things you could say about the Knicks effort, or their woeful opening to the season, but instead we’re just going to show you Amar’e Stoudemire forget for a moment he’s on a basketball court.

The former Sun gets completely bamboozled here as Josh Smith fakes the shot at the top of the key and passes to Peyton Siva on the wing. Stoudemire is facing the wrong way, and Siva drives right past him. Fortunately for STAT, the rookie Siva travels on the drive, or else it would have been an easy two.

Stoudemire has never been known for his defense, even when he was getting selected for All-Star games every year when teamed with Nash in Phoenix and in his first year in New York. But this defense is flabbergasting â€” even for him. He turns the wrong way, and just stands there in his own little world.

At least Amar’e got to dunk on Italian import Luigi Datome, though.

