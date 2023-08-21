The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are divisional rivals in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division, and entering the 2023-24 season, there’s an additional layer being added to the drama between the two teams.

On Monday, Ian Begley of SNY reported the Knicks have filed a lawsuit against the Raptors, alleging that a former employee of the Knicks, Ikechukwu Azotam, took thousands of “proprietary files” with him when he left the Knicks to join the Raptors organization. The Knicks confirmed the lawsuit via a spokesperson, who said the files taken included a prep book for the 2022-23 season, play frequency reports, and video scouting files.

Statement from MSG Sports spokesperson on NYK lawsuit against Raptors: “The New York Knicks have sued the Toronto Raptors and several members of their organization, including a former Knicks employee, after the former employee illegally took thousands of proprietary files.” 1/ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 21, 2023

Statement from MSG Sports spokesperson on NYK lawsuit vs. Raptors continued: “…and materials and more. Given the clear violation of our employment agreement, criminal and civil law, we were left no choice but to take this action.” 3/3 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 21, 2023

According to the lawsuit obtained by Begley, the Knicks assert Azotam shared that information with the Raptors coaching staff and that the Raptors were the ones who encouraged him to log in to the Knicks’ Synergy Sports account to transfer thousands of files of film and data.

Knicks suit alleges that former employee Ikechukwu Azotam ‘illegally procured’ and disclosed the proprietary info and shared it with members of the Raptors, including head coach Darko Rajaković and player development coach Noah Lewis. Azotam was hired by TOR earlier in offseason — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 21, 2023

In addition to violating the employee agreement suit says TOR defendants ‘directed Azotam to misuse his access to the Knicks’ subscription to Synergy Sports to create and then transfer to the Raptors Defendants over 3,000 files consisting of film information and data.’ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 21, 2023

It’s fascinating that this is playing out in a legitimate legal battle, rather than something that would be handled through the league, but the Knicks clearly believe this goes beyond a league matter. One would think they have proof the files were taken, but what is more interesting is whether they can prove their assertion the Raptors were actively encouraging Azotam to transfer the files and shared them with the Raptors coaching staff. As for what the punishment would be for that from the league, that remains to be seen (and requires the Knicks to prove what happened), but it’s not every year we get lawsuits alleging espionage in the NBA.