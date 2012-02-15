Kobe Bryant Channels Michael Jordan

Lost in all of the Amasian/Linsanity stuff that happened last night, Kobe Bryant shot a whopping 5-for-18 from the field and had just 10 points. But one of those five was a sick reverse layup. Kobe must’ve seen the joint Steph Curry pulled out a few days back and decided he could do something to channel MJ as well.

Where does this rank on Kobe’s all time reverse layup highlight tape?

