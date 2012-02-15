Kobe Bryant Channels Michael Jordan

Lost in all of the Amasian/Linsanity stuff that happened last night, Kobe Bryant shot a whopping 5-for-18 from the field and had just 10 points. But one of those five was a sick reverse layup. Kobe must’ve seen the joint Steph Curry pulled out a few days back and decided he could do something to channel MJ as well.
Where does this rank on Kobe’s all time reverse layup highlight tape?
I’m not sure this is as good as you made it seem lol
mamba going his airness. yeah he should really go to whole a lot more..i know the paint is kinda clogged with bynum and gasol but kb gotta get to the strip more often…nice move..bad game!
I love Kobe, and I love the Lakers, but just have to ask….does anyone else realize that was traveling. Nothing new, all NBA players do this, but once you establish your pivot foot (Kobe’s left foot in this case), you cannot move it until you put the ball on the floor. Kobe clearly lifts his left foot to drive right before he dribbles. Again, they all do it, just saying.
Even the facial expression was jordanesque. The behind-the-backboard view would be perfect