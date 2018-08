The Lakers sleepwalked through the fourth quarter last night, and Dwight Howard couldn’t make a free throw. Yet at this point in the game after this nasty lob from Kobe to Superman, all felt right in L.A. Now, we must ask: what’s wrong with the Lakers? When will they put it together?

