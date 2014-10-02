Kobe Bryant And Kanye West Played Pickup On Wednesday Night

Anything LeBron James and Drake can do, apparently Kobe Bryant and Kanye West can do better. In the wake of “The Nothing Was The Same” rapper saying he’d love to collaborate with The King in the recording studio, Yeezus accompanied The Black Mamba on Wednesday to his domain – the gym.

It bears mentioning that the Los Angeles Lakers are monitoring Bryant’s court-time during training camp. But Byron Scott’s jurisdiction doesn’t extend to pick-up games with music moguls, and you know Kobe – despite his advancing age and balky left leg – loves the extra work.

Well, if you could call playing with Kanye “work,” that is. We were unsure of West’s hooping abilities after photos surfaced of him getting some shots up early last month, and remain dubious that he’s much of a baller. Considering Bryant’s inclusion, though, their group was surely going pretty hard.

