A Kobe Bryant, Kawhi Leonard Hybrid? Gregg Popovich Would Take It

The San Antonio Spurs won their second round of competition in the NBA’s Global Games on Saturday, beating Fenerbahce Ulker 96-90 in Istanbul. As a result, Gregg Popovichwas in a bit more affable post-game mood than he was two days ago after his team lost on a buzzer-beater. Asked after today’s game by a foreign reporter why “Kobe Leonard” didn’t play for the Spurs, an initially confused Popovich offered the perfect response.

A Kobe Bryant/Kawhi Leonard amalgam? Sounds good to us, too.

Reporter: My question regards “Kobe Leonard.” What is his status? Why couldn’t he play today?

Popovich: Who’s that?

Reporter: Kawhi Leonard.

Popovich: I thought you combined Kobe and Kawhi – I’ll take him. Whatever that would be, I’ll take him.

Don’t worry, Spurs fans. Pop went on to say that Leonard was absent against Fenerbahce because he has an eye infection.

Could this be the new Pop? Funny and thoughtful? San Antonio is coming off a championship as opposed to heartbreak this time around, after all. While we’d miss his gruff press conference antics of the past, this behavior is certainly an acceptable, welcome alternative.

Would a Kobe/Kawhi combination be the league’s best player?

