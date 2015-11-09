Kobe Bryant Rips The Knicks To Spike Lee: ‘That Ain’t No F*ckin Triangle, That’s A Square’

#NBA #Kobe Bryant #New York Knicks
11.09.15 2 years ago

By all measures, Kobe Bryant is not having a very good start to his season.

Yes, it is only six games in, and Kobe is tied with Jordan Clarkson for the team lead in points per game at 16.5, but he is shooting only 32 percent from the floor and 20 percent from three, while his player efficiency rating (PER) of 12.79 is behind players like Nik Stauskas, Jason Smith, and Drew Gooden. Oh, and the Lakers are 1-5.

But still, no matter how badly it’s going, it looks like Kobe is at least trying to have a little fun if this is going to be his last go around in the league. Take, for instance, his possible last trip to Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

New York beat the Lakers 99-95, and Kobe finished with 18 points on 6-19 shooting, but during a timeout, he chatted it up with resident Knicks super fan Spike Lee, and poked a little fun at the coach and point guard who was by his side for his five championships, while running the triangle offense. It’s not going as well in New York as it did when Phil Jackson and Derek Fisher were in L.A., and Kobe thought he’d use a little geometry humor to prove it to Spike.

“That ain’t no f*cking triangle, that’s a square.”

The director tried to throw it back at him by telling Kobe he walked the last time he had the ball, but it was a feeble attempt, and Kobe walked away knowing that even if he lost his last game at MSG, he at least won his final sh*t-talking battle with Spike.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA#Kobe Bryant#New York Knicks
TAGSKOBE BRYANTNBANEW YORK KNICKSspike lee

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP