Kobe Bryant Rips The Knicks To Spike Lee: ‘That Ain’t No F*ckin Triangle, That’s A Square’

By all measures, Kobe Bryant is not having a very good start to his season.

Yes, it is only six games in, and Kobe is tied with Jordan Clarkson for the team lead in points per game at 16.5, but he is shooting only 32 percent from the floor and 20 percent from three, while his player efficiency rating (PER) of 12.79 is behind players like Nik Stauskas, Jason Smith, and Drew Gooden. Oh, and the Lakers are 1-5.

But still, no matter how badly it’s going, it looks like Kobe is at least trying to have a little fun if this is going to be his last go around in the league. Take, for instance, his possible last trip to Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

New York beat the Lakers 99-95, and Kobe finished with 18 points on 6-19 shooting, but during a timeout, he chatted it up with resident Knicks super fan Spike Lee, and poked a little fun at the coach and point guard who was by his side for his five championships, while running the triangle offense. It’s not going as well in New York as it did when Phil Jackson and Derek Fisher were in L.A., and Kobe thought he’d use a little geometry humor to prove it to Spike.

“That ain’t no f*cking triangle, that’s a square.”

The director tried to throw it back at him by telling Kobe he walked the last time he had the ball, but it was a feeble attempt, and Kobe walked away knowing that even if he lost his last game at MSG, he at least won his final sh*t-talking battle with Spike.