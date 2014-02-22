Kobe Bryant Out For Another 3 Weeks After Physician’s Evaluation

Kobe Bryant (Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports)

Kobe Bryant has been out since December 17 this season with a fractured lateral tibial plateau, but after getting re-evaluated by the Lakers’ team physician, his timetable has been extended another three weeks when the Lakers will look at the knee again. Bryant is experiencing swelling, continued pain and soreness in the damaged left knee, and there is some muted talk he might not return at all.

Lakers guard Kobe Bryant was examined by team physician Dr. Steve Lombardo on Friday, and it was determined the 18-year veteran will be sidelined another three weeks before being re-evaluated because of continued pain, swelling and soreness in his injured left knee. […] Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni was asked if Bryant would return at all this season after the Lakers’ 101-92 win Friday night over the Celtics. “I don’t know,” D’Antoni said. “That’s out of my hands. We’ll see. I have no answer to that one.”

Pau Gasol, who was in all sorts of trade rumors with his contract expiring this summer and the Lakers all but done this season, simply offered his support to Bryant and praised his commitment to coming back:

“I know it’s tough for him and it’s been a very tough year for him,” Gasol said. “I just hope that he gets healthy. If it takes a little longer, it takes a little longer. If that means he might not play this season, I’m sure he’ll stay positive and look ahead. So, the main thing is he’s got to be healthy. […] “It’s something new for him but I think so far he’s been handling it well,” Gasol said. “He’s trying to keep himself in shape and work as much as he can so that if he gets the opportunity to get back, to be able to play again.”

Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak â€” who signed Bryant to a controversial 2-year, $48 million extension, and traded his buddy Steve Blake on Wednesday â€” isn’t going to rush Bryant back, even as the Lakers drift further and further from playoff contention this season:

“We’re not going to push him to get back,” Kupchak said. “I don’t see why you would. We’ve made a commitment to him for two more years, and I just don’t know why we’d do that [push him to come back]. But if he feels he’s ready and he’s in shape and he gets the doctor’s approval, then there’s no reason why he couldn’t do that.”

In six games this season a still-recuperating Bryant â€” he missed the first 19 games of the year recovering from last season’s late Achilles’ tendon tear â€” averaged 13.6 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 29.5 minutes a night.

Will Bryant play again this season?

