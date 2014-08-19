Kobe Bryant Didn’t Know Nike’s RISE “House Of Mamba” LED Court Was Possible

#Nike #Video #Kobe Bryant
08.19.14 4 years ago

During Kobe Bryant‘s recent tour of China for Nike, he saw them unveil the world’s first interactive LED court at the RISE “House of Mamba” event. His dumbfounded reaction shows you just how incredible their new technologically-enhanced hardwood looks.

Here’s what Kobe said in the below video:

“My first experience on an LED floor was — I didn’t even know it was possible. It’s amazing what can be done nowadays and I think the potential of possibilites for the floor are endless.”

You can tell how interactive the court can be for the players. Whether it’s showing them exactly how to play the pick-and-roll, or tracking their movements on the fast break, the possibilities really are endless as Bryant mentions.

However, we’d suffer a seizure if this was the home floor at an NBA arena.

(video via AKQA; H/T thepostgame)

What do you think?

TOPICS#Nike#Video#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTNIKEvideo

