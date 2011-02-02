Kobe Bryant On Pau Gasol: “I Need Him To Be Black Swan”

If you haven’t seen Darren Aronofsky‘s magnum opus Black Swan yet, you should probably take a sick/personal day and hit up your local theatre. But for those of you that have, you’ll love the fact the Kobe Bryant is drawing references from the flick when giving advice to teammate Pau Gasol.
From Kevin Ding of The Orange County Register:
“Even when he was in Memphis and he was the go-to guy, he was always very nice,” Bryant said of Gasol. “Very white swan. I need him to be black swan. Be an (expletive) sometimes.”
Never will the gentle Gasol smile that devilish smile â€“ “because it’s not his nature,” Bryant said â€“ but that doesn’t mean the long-necked Gasol can’t flap black swan wings on the basketball court or the big screen.
Did the advice work? Well, Gasol finished the game last night with 26 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, so you be the judge. Also, mad props to Trey Kerby of The Basketball Jones for the amazing illustration.
Great reference!
I love the poster!
I appreciate whoever took the time to whip up the poster. Thanks
GASol can’t sustain it, he played 47 minutes, odom had 49 and Kobe 45 yet nobody else had more then 32 in an overtime game. That is bad!
Oh and Houston was one of the “bad” teams left on their schedule… Not good!
Gasol just needs to learn how to play tired..
He needs to push himself.. we all know hes tired but thats no excuse in The Association..
He’ll do it.. its a marathon and he’ll learn to pace himself for the playoffs..
If he doesnt we sink.. plain and simple..
And where the f#$k has Ron Artest been?? shit i dont care if he has no idea on the offense (which is fuckin amazin) let him run around and do his unorthodox shit..
Those minutes are lookin ugly..
Kobe is gay.
Ron wants out!!
Ron wants to be traded. That’s perfect cuz he ain’t doing too good. He would be a perfect fit in Boston. I’m just sayin. Trade him for Shaq
at post number 5
kobe’s gay u say?
u try n get a wife that looks better.
“Theatre”? Really?
My favourite colour is aluminium. I say, good sir, wherest art thou toilet? Centre. Flavour. Tyre.
Sorry, bored at work.
I’ll show myself out.
lol we see that
Be an (expletive) sometimes.” He has to use an expletive to get his point across! That tell a lot.
Kobe = Black Mamba
Gasol = Black Swan
Odom = Black Kardashian?
@nyk
props. good one. hahahaha
X2 to NYK that’s good stuff
WHich team got the most whites n which has the most blacks?
the nba needs a mexican superstar!
well..eh
@danocasa and NYK LMAO
sry to busrt the funny laffin bubble, but as the man, odom in fact wuldnt be associated as being a ‘kardashian’ per’say.
however, the wife wuld be the white odom.
the woman, in conventional times, wuld adopt the man’s name.
odom has no connection to being kardashian, except when in bed hehehe
Black Swan.
This is why people love Kobe’s game BUT not him as a whole.
Remember that gay cover where he was trying to channel Tupac?
Nah son.
did he even kno how da pik wuld turn out? he sounded suprised wen he seen it.
even today on conan it was obvious kobe never even seen his nu 3d shoes. even conan peepd it.