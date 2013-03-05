Kobe Bryant on Serge Ibaka: “I Probably Would Have Smacked Him in the Mouth”

03.05.13

Like the obligatory trash talk at the weigh-in before a heavyweight PPV fight, Kobe Bryant dropped a bomb in advance of tonight’s Lakers/Thunder game.

Kobe was asked about how he would have reacted if Serge Ibaka had taken a shot at him like he did Blake Griffin the other night [Did Serge Ibaka Punch Blake Griffin in the Balls?].

Mamba, in his current spirit of honesty, responded candidly. Watch it here:

