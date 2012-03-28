Kobe Bryant Passes Michael Jordan On One Scoring List; Monta Ellis Gets Comfortable

Well, Kobe Bryant passed Michael Jordan on one all-time scoring list last night. No, it’s not the one that really counts, but this one still means something, especially to Laker fans. During the course of his 30-point, 5-rebound and 5-assist night in L.A.’s 104-101 win at Golden State, Bryant passed over MJ for second-most points all time with one franchise with his 29,278th point in a Laker uniform. He hit perhaps the game’s two biggest shots from almost identical spots on the court late in the game (take that, clutch haters!) with both of them coming against near double teams, and along with Pau Gasol (19 points, 17 rebounds) pushed the Lakers to a big win. … Andrew Bynum seemed to check out after Mike Brown took him out for throwing up one of the most ridiculous shots (a three-pointer) we’ve seen this year. What’s up with the Lakers? Perhaps their two best players getting “benched” in one week? … It’s nice to know the Blazers still have pride and are still protecting their home court. They only gave up 65 first half points to the Thunder last night, and were only run off their own floor by 14. Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for 78 points themselves and Serge Ibaka had six blocks … The two best records in the West since the All-Star Break faced off in Phoenix yesterday with the Spurs somehow surviving 32 points from Shannon Brown to beat the Suns by seven. It felt good to see these old rivals match up in a game that meant something. Tim Duncan (26 points, 11 rebounds) was even feeling festive … Gregg Popovich talked to reporters about newcomer Boris Diaw, saying: “Boris has never been in shape. He won’t agree with me but just trying to keep it real.” Pop always keeps it real … Still believe in Steve Nash? We do, especially after what we saw last night. Nash threw a no-look pass… from his ass… while he complained to a ref. Literally. At the exact same time. How unreal is that? … Luis Scola (22 and eight) got the better of Dirk Nowitzki (21 and six) but the Rockets took the L against Dallas, 90-81. One of the difference-makers was Lamar Odom, who had a ton of energy and was playing like he had any extra bag of Skittles during the pregame. The problem is when Odom puts up a line of nine points, four rebounds and three assists, and everyone is so congratulatory, then we know he’s having issues. He’s forcing everyone to forget expectations and treat him like Michael in The Blind Side. Asking for baby steps from someone like Odom doesn’t sit well with us … And the Sixers rolled to an 18-point win over Cleveland behind a career-high 31 points and seven triples from Jodie Meeks. They desperately needed this one, moving back in front of Boston for first in the division. If Philly somehow continues this slide and allows the Celtics to overtake them, they’ll go from matching up in the playoffs with a team like Indiana to probably the Heat … Keep reading to hear how Monta Ellis found his new home …
Kobe Bryant Passes Michael Jordan On One Scoring List; Monta Ellis Gets Comfortable
uproxx 03.28.12 6 years ago
