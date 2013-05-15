Kobe Bryant Shares A Gruesome Photo Of His Surgery

05.14.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

For some reason, Kobe Bryant wants to let us in on every little aspect of his surgery and recovery from his torn Achilles’ tendon. The Instagram photo he posted today, a gruesome shot of his heel during surgery, came just a month and a day after the Mamba went under the knife. It might not be as nasty as some of these injuries, but still… it’s pretty gross.

Will he be the same player next year?

