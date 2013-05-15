Kobe Bryant Shares A Gruesome Photo Of His Surgery

For some reason, Kobe Bryant wants to let us in on every little aspect of his surgery and recovery from his torn Achilles’ tendon. The Instagram photo he posted today, a gruesome shot of his heel during surgery, came just a month and a day after the Mamba went under the knife. It might not be as nasty as some of these injuries, but still… it’s pretty gross.
Will he be the same player next year?
You sound like a six year old girl saying it’s pretty gross. It’s the achilles of one of the best players ever. I would take a tour on that shit if I could=)
That would be a pretty boring tour…
The Mamba will HAVE to reinvent himself if he wants to come back. Just look what happened to Elton Brand. He relied on explosiveness as an undersized PF before hand and was never the same afterward…
EB went from a 20-point, 10-rebound, 4-block lock every single night to just being a “good veteran presence” after his achilles injury.