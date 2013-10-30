Video: Kobe Bryant Tells Craig Sager He’ll Change His Game If The Achilles Forces Him To

#Kobe Bryant
10.30.13 5 years ago

During last night’s intra-LA battle between the Clippers and Lakers (more on that later), the flamboyantly dressed sideline reporter Craig Sager spoke with Kobe Bryant. They talked about Kobe’s recovery from an ACL tear to end the 2012-13 regular season, and Bryant acknowledged he’ll change his game if he’s not able to physically take on as much as the Mamba of old.

Bryant also talked about the fear of re-injuring the Achilles â€” something Human Highlight Film Dominique Wilkins has said was an issue when he recovered from an Achilles tendon tear later in his Hall of Fame career. But perhaps the most illuminating moment of the sideline interview involved Kobe’s new role as a soccer dad. He revealed how hard it is to carry all those chairs and a cooler while his Achilles is so tender. Wife Vanessa Bryant should probably take over some of the chair-carrying burden from Mamba as he recuperates. We hope he brings orange slices to their games, too.

Kobe Bryant: stay-at-home soccer dad. What a world.

