Twitter/@ESPNNBA

Kobe Bryant is famously competitive, to the point where “Mamba Mentality” is now a meme-worthy phrase in basketball culture. On Monday, that legendary competitive streak reared its head once again, as ESPN’s Rachel Nichols sat down with both Bryant and Tracy McGrady.

In an amusing back-and-forth, Bryant asserted that he beat McGrady in a 1-on-1 game and the fireworks emanated from there.