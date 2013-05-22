Kobe Bryant Trolls Charlotte Hornets Fans on Twitter and Instagram

Hey Charlotte Hornets fans, do you remember how your team drafted Kobe Bryant with the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft, only to immediately trade him to L.A. for Vlade Divac? Oh, you still think about it every day?

Well just in case you have gotten past it, Kobe decided to remind everyone last night on Twitter/Instagram.

The tweet linked to this Instagram pic:

We actually don’t think he meant it in a malicious way at all. It’s pretty funny and the latest in his spectacular social media work since joining Twitter at the end of the season.

