On Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to the legacy of Kobe Bryant with the unveiling of a statue outside of the team’s arena in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, Vanessa Bryant not only spoke lovingly and helped to unveil the statue, but she also revealed that there will actually be three statues of Bryant outside Crypto.com Arena.

Vanessa Bryant announces that Kobe Bryant will have three statues outside of https://t.co/JZKgZ5CCZs Arena pic.twitter.com/kBXAjLMin5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 9, 2024

“Because fans all over the world and the City of Angels loved Kobe so much, he will have three statues in front of the arena also known as ‘The House That Kobe Built,'” Vanessa said. One will be a statue of Kobe wearing No. 8, with another of him wearing No. 24, and another with Kobe alongside his daughter, Gianna. While only one was shown on Thursday, the others will be unveiled in the future.

The timing of the when the other two Kobe statues that Vanessa Bryant referenced – him and Gianna and him in a No. 24 uniform – will be unveiled is still to be determined, according to the Lakers. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 9, 2024

Several individuals spoke during the ceremony, including Bryant’s former coach Phil Jackson. However, the main event was Vanessa setting up the unveiling itself.

Vanessa Bryant unveils Kobe's statue outside of "The House that Kobe Built" ♾️ pic.twitter.com/cNq3k5Q60Q — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 9, 2024

Vanessa referenced a quote she attributed to Kobe, saying “Leave the game better than you found it, and when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend. And that he did.” It was a fitting end to the ceremony and the No. 8 statue will be joined soon enough by two others.