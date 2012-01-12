Kobe Bryant x Nike Basketball “Broken Not Beaten” T-Shirt

01.12.12 7 years ago 13 Comments

This t-shirt isn’t brand new, but it seems fitting considering the rampage Kobe Bryant has been on this week. (And the fact that he’s walking around wearing an oven mitt.) Featuring an X-ray of Kobe’s hand with all five of his NBA championship rings, this tee from Nike Basketball titled “Broken Not Beaten” is a graphic tribute to the game’s hard knocks and what the Mamba has had to endure and overcome.

Here’s a closer look:

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available in three colors at www.nikestore.com for $35.

What do you think?

