Kobe Bryant x Nike SB Zoom Eric Koston 1

I don’t blame you if you don’t know who Eric Koston is. I mean, you wouldn’t be coming to DimeMag.com to read about the latest and greatest in skateboarding. But as you’ve seen in the past from Nike, they do a great job at bridging the gap and connecting different worlds with out-the-box collaborations. This is no different. In celebration of Koston’s first Nike SB signature shoe, the Nike SB Zoom Eric Koston 1, the longtime Lakers fan has teamed up with Kobe Bryant to bring you the Kobe x Koston.

It is undeniable that basketball and skateboarding have many parallels â€“ especially in L.A. â€“ and the Kobe x Koston gives you the best of both worlds with a shoe that will look good in the paint or on a board. As you can see, the shoe is a combination of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI upper and Koston’s low-ride cupsole with Nike’s Lunarlon technology.

So I know what you’re thinking: When and where can I cop these? Paying homage to Kobe’s jersey number, only 24 pairs will be available for purchase when the limited edition shoe drops tomorrow, May 21, at the Nike Vault. And in addition to the kicks, each pair comes with a custom cigar humidor featuring signature Nike Eric Koston golf balls and a suede shoe bag. While a price for this package is not yet known, all of the proceeds will go towards the Kobe Bryant Family Foundation and Nike Better World initiative supporting Los Angeles playgrounds.

