Kobe Bryant’s Crazy Throwback Double-Clutch Reverse Dunk

As we wrote in Smack, the Lakers have dug themselves into a corner. Losing three straight is never a good thing when you’re battling for a playoff spot, but it’s even worse when two of those games are Ls to Phoenix and Washington. So much of L.A.’s season is riding on their next three games. Kobe Bryant senses it too. That’s probably why he took 27 shots in a loss to Golden State last night… and had enough juice in his legs to throw down like it was 2003.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.