Kobe Bryant’s Crazy Throwback Double-Clutch Reverse Dunk

#Golden State Warriors #Video #Kobe Bryant
03.26.13 5 years ago

Kobe Bryant

As we wrote in Smack, the Lakers have dug themselves into a corner. Losing three straight is never a good thing when you’re battling for a playoff spot, but it’s even worse when two of those games are Ls to Phoenix and Washington. So much of L.A.’s season is riding on their next three games. Kobe Bryant senses it too. That’s probably why he took 27 shots in a loss to Golden State last night… and had enough juice in his legs to throw down like it was 2003.

