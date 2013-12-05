Kobe On The Lakers: “We’re Gonna Shock A Lotta People”

Fresh off the official unveiling of his latest signature sneaker — the Nike Kobe 9 Elite — Kobe Bryant is inching closer to a season debut. It might come Sunday against the Raptors, as the Mamba told ESPN Los Angeles he expects to workout hard on Friday and see how the left Achilles responds. Whenever he plays, it’ll surely take some time to regain form. But he’s already talking the talk.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Kobe spilled the beans on his workout routines, his all-time starting five (“I can name the same players [Michael Jordan] named?”), why he wanted his contract done now, and more.

But perhaps his most intriguing comments came when asked about the Lakers chances this year. They’re currently 9-9, 1.5 games behind Golden State for the last playoff spot. They’re inconsistent, give up the second-most points per game in the NBA (102.9) and have a point differential (-1.9) that pales in comparison to the West’s best. Still, Kobe loves their determination and competitiveness.

“We’re gonna shock a lotta people,” he told Bloomberg Television. “We’re gonna shock a lotta people. In these few days that I’ve had to train with them and practice with them, the attitude of the team is a very competitive one. Guys are very determined. You know, they c– show up early, they leave late, and those are all characteristics of a team that’s really, really gonna make an impact. And– you know, I’m very, very pleased with where we are, and I think we’re gonna surprise a lotta people by the end of the year.”

Can the Lakers make the playoffs?

