Kobe Wants Byron Scott As Lakers Coach

#Kobe Bryant
07.09.14 4 years ago

The Los Angeles Lakers have been without a head coach since Mike D’Antoni resigned in April. The team interviewed Byron Scott for the opening in May and never reached an agreement with the former Lakers star. However, Kobe Bryant’s recent words make it seem like Scott is Los Angeles’ most likely hire nonetheless.

At a press conference for the Kobe Bryant Basketball Academy, the five-time champion threw his support behind for the Lakers’ job.

Scott was a Lakers assistant coach in 1996-1997, Bryant’s debut season. Though he was fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013 and failed to lead them to a 30-win season or its equivalent in three years, the Cavs were in a state of major transition for his time there as a result of LeBron James’ departure.

Scott enjoyed various levels of success in his previous head coaching stints with the New Orleans Hornets and New Jersey Nets, making the playoffs four combined times in eight total seasons and twice guiding the Nets to the NBA Finals. He was named Coach of the Year in 2008 when the upstart Hornets won 56 games.

Many thought he was out of the running for Los Angeles’ position when he made headlines in May by saying Bryant would “have to change his game” if Scott was named the Lakers head coach. Clearly, however, Kobe’s head is cooler than that of LA’s fan base.

Bryant reportedly wasn’t consulted in years past when the Lakers hired D’Antoni and Mike Brown. Though it’s unlikely he has been or will be this time around, either, it’s safe to Mitch Kupchak and company will get wind of Kobe’s preference for Scott. The question now is whether or not Scott will be named Los Angeles’ head coach.

Do you agree with Kobe?

