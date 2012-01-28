KobeSystem, Level 6: Beastion

#Nike #Video #Kobe Bryant #Kanye West
01.28.12 7 years ago 3 Comments

Level six is one of the most difficult things to grasp in the KobeSystem, but not for Kanye West.

Level 1: Success
Level 2: Adaptation
Level 3: Perception
Level 4: Explosion
Level 5: Domination

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Video#Kobe Bryant#Kanye West
TAGSKanye WestKOBE BRYANTKobeSystemNIKENike BasketballNike Kobe VII System Supremevideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP