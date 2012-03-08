Kris Humphries & Blake Griffin Meet Up At The Rim… Twice

03.08.12
Both Blake Griffin and Kris Humphries did their thing last night, and it was ironic – as one of our followers put it – because the two look so much alike. If we didn’t know any better, we’d assume they were brothers. Same body type and everything… They met up at the rim twice last night, and during the first meeting, Griffin sent Humphries crawling away with his tail between his legs…

