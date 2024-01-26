The Boston Celtics went into Miami hoping to get a measure of revenge on the Heat on Thursday night. Miami, of course, eliminated Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, and while 10 games separate the two teams in the standings at this point in the NBA calendar, there’s always tension when these squads step onto the floor.

Boston’s offense was magnificent on the night, particularly from behind the three-point line, thanks in part to a 3-for-4 clip from deep by Kristaps Porzingis. Unfortunately for the Celtics, Porzingis had to leave the game in the third quarter after he attempted to contest a shot by Bam Adebayo and landed on his foot, which led to Porzingis rolling his ankle and ending up in considerable pain.

Kristaps Porzingis hobbled back to the Celtics locker room after rolling his ankle while contesting Bam Adebayo's shot on this play. Hope it's nothing serious 🙏pic.twitter.com/PLE2zycacV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2024

Kristaps Porzingis rolled his ankle and needed some help getting to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Skk21ehVE6 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 26, 2024

His teammates had to play a 4-on-5 offensive possession, as the big man struggled to put weight on his left ankle. Once there was a break in play, Porzingis went right to the locker room with a little bit of help, and he was quickly ruled doubtful to return to the game. Porzingis was able to return to the bench, but because of the size of the Celtics’ lead, he didn’t have to reenter the game.