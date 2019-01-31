Getty Image

It was widely expected that this would be a rough season in New York, a prediction that has come to fruition so far as the Knicks sit at 10-40, the worst record in the NBA. Between the hope that this year would be used to evaluate young talent and the ACL injury that has kept star big man Kristaps Porzingis sidelined since last year, the team has its eyes on the future.

However, on Thursday, that long-term plan had to briefly be paused to handle a pressing immediate issue: Porzingis is not particularly happy. In a report by Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Porzingis met with the Knicks’ brass to voice some concerns he has about the team’s future.