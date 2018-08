With the first shot in Wednesday’s 107-97 Hawks win over the visiting Clippers, Kyle Korver made basketball history. With a successful trey on that first attempt, Korver tied Dana Barros for the most consecutive games draining a 3-pointer in NBA history.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.