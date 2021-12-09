Kyle Kuzma’s Overtime Buzzer Beater Gave The Wizards A Win In Detroit

The Washington Wizards were one of the NBA’s hottest teams to open the season, but have cooled off of late, losing their last three and six of their last 10 entering Wednesday night’s road trip to Detroit.

The Pistons, holding the worst record in the East, figured to be a great chance to get right, which seemed much needed for a team that has seen the rosy vibes from early in the season fade with chatter, once again, turning to the future of the franchise’s superstar, Bradley Beal. Wednesday’s game in Detroit didn’t prove to be a walk for the Wizards, who fell behind early and had to storm back in the third quarter, only to see the Pistons force overtime, but they did get a win thanks to some heroics from Kyle Kuzma.

For the second time this season, Kuzma, who had 26 points to lead the Wizards in scoring on the night, found himself with the ball in the corner as the clock worked towards 0 and buried a game-winning three.

While Washington was certainly expected to win this game, for a team that’s been on a skid, it’s a big bucket and important outcome to get themselves back in the win column for a night, pushing them to 15-11 on the season. Washington needed to see something positive happen as they have a very difficult schedule coming up, with the Jazz coming to Washington before they embark on a six-game road trip starting out West.