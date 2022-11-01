Kyle Kuzma has had quite the journey in his six year career that’s seen him be an important cog in the Lakers 2020 championship team, only to get dealt the following summer to Washington in the Russell Westbrook trade.

In Washington, Kuzma has continued to refine his game and become a terrific two-way wing, but hyperathleticism has never been part of his game. That’s not to say Kuzma isn’t a good athlete, he’s just not the guy that jumps out of the gym and makes jaw-dropping plays above the rim.

On Halloween, Kuzma decided he’d try to out being a high-flyer and learned the hard way that’s a hard costume to pull off in a game, as he took a fastbreak outlet and decided to try throwing down a reverse, double-pump jam that rocketed off the back of the rim and became a semi-transition three for the Sixers.

This is a textbook case of putting too much dip on your chip, as Kuzma could’ve done any number of things in this situation to get his team two points but couldn’t resist the chance to flex a bit. The problem is, he’s not usually that guy and all he got was a guaranteed spot on Shaqtin’ A Fool this week.