Kyle Kuzma Got Hit With Tampering Accusations By Other Players For Saying California Has Nice Weather

The latest name to pop up in Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors is Kyle Kuzma, a former Laker who was sent to the Washington Wizards as part of the trade that led to Russell Westbrook heading to L.A. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Lakers have reached out and expressed interest in a move that would bring Kuzma back to the team where he started his NBA career.

With out of the way, it sure is funny timing that Kuzma tweeted this on Thursday, isn’t it?

Ok, so, it’s not: The Wizards have back-to-back games against the Clippers and Lakers this weekend. But still, the fact that Kuzma sent out a tweet in which he expressed his love for California did not go unnoticed by a pair of NBA players, as Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young — both of whom seem to be very in touch with the latest trade rumors — accused him of tampering.

Kuzma pointed out that it is not tampering to say nice things about the place where he lives.

Of course, none of this is actually tampering. On the year, Kuzma is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 35 minutes per game while shooting a career-high 46.2 percent from the field.

