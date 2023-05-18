While Kyle Lowry has gotten older and seen his role in the NBA go from an All-Star to a guy who comes off the bench for the Miami Heat, one thing has consistently stayed the same: Lowry is incapable of hiding his true feelings on basically anything. This pops up on the court all the time, as Lowry loses his mind whenever, say, there’s a call he doesn’t like or a turnover.

This tendency popped up in his postgame press conference after the Heat stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. Lowry and Bam Adebayo spoke with the media at the same time, and Adebayo talked about reacting to getting double-teamed by taking advantage of the fact that he is “a phenomenal passer.” At the time, Lowry was looking at his phone, but Adebayo’s answer led to him being awfully confused and, eventually, prodding his teammate a little bit.

"I had more assists than you!"

"You had the ball more than me." Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo go back-and-forth about their respective passing abilities 🤣#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/rgxpmDJaBE — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2023

Adebayo, of course, is a terrific passer for his position, and that ability is a big part of how the Heat operate on the offensive end of the floor — as he noted in the video, he had five assists on the night, which were the second-most on the team behind Jimmy Butler’s seven. But nevertheless, Lowry saw an opportunity to express his true thoughts on a thing, so he obviously had to take it.