The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Kyrie Irving Breaks Brandon Knight’s Ankles

#Kyrie Irving #Video
02.15.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Kyrie Irving gets fancy as he crosses up Brandon Knight, breaks his ankles and hits the jumper at the NBA Rising Stars Challenge.

Watch all of the previous Court Grip Difference Makers HERE.

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Video
TAGSBRANDON KNIGHTDimeMagKYRIE IRVINGThe Court Grip Difference Maker of the Weekvideo

