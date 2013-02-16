The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Kyrie Irving Breaks Brandon Knight’s Ankles

Kyrie Irving gets fancy as he crosses up Brandon Knight, breaks his ankles and hits the jumper at the NBA Rising Stars Challenge.
Watch all of the previous Court Grip Difference Makers HERE.
Kyrie Irving gets fancy as he crosses up Brandon Knight, breaks his ankles and hits the jumper at the NBA Rising Stars Challenge.
Watch all of the previous Court Grip Difference Makers HERE.
He sliped when he tried to contest the shot. No crossover not even close lol hype beast SMH
Not to take anything away from the highlight but knight actually slipped trying to contest the shot…