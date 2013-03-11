Kyrie Irving Could Miss The Rest Of The Season With A Shoulder Injury

As mentioned in last night’s Smack, the two extremes of Kyrie Irving‘s second season might just be found in his two games in Toronto. Cleveland’s All-Star point guard, and a one-time MVP candidate this season, hit a game-winning three in Toronto on Jan. 26. Last night, he suffered a shoulder contusion that now is expected to make him miss three to four weeks. There are not quite five weeks left in the season until Cleveland’s finale on April 17.

As seen in the video below, Irving drove baseline Sunday and into Raptor Jonas Valanciunas before falling to the floor on his left shoulder. From the Cleveland Plain Dealer, here’s the specifics of the injury:

Irving suffered a sprained AC (acromioclavicular) when he took a hip check from rookie Jonas Valanciunas with 2:04 left in the third quarter on Sunday in Toronto. X-rays taken in Toronto were negative, but Irving, who had to have help putting a sweatshirt over his head in Toronto after the game, was to have more tests today in Cleveland.

The injury came just as the Cavaliers are running into a tough final 19 games where they’ll face 11 playoff teams.

