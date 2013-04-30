Kyrie Irving Crashes A College Court & Destroys The Pickup Game Competition

No more evidence is necessary to proclaim Kyrie Irving as the NBA’s ultimate showstopper. We know that already. So when you put Uncle Drew up against some ballers and students at an open run at Montclair State University, what happens next is downright ugly. Watch as Irving hands out buckets, buckets and more buckets.

