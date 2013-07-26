Kyrie Irving Dominates Team USA Scrimmage To Lead White Team To Victory

#Kyrie Irving
07.26.13 5 years ago

The estimable youngster from Cleveland, Kyrie Irving, dominated the Team USA scrimmage yesterday, dribble-driving at will to the basket on his way to a game-high 23 points to go with 7 assists. His White team beat Anthony Davis‘ (22 points) Blue team, 128-106, in a game that featured very little defense, and probably gave assistant coach Tom Thibodeau indigestion.

After trailing early, Irving’s White team rallied in the third quarter to open up a 10-point lead as they coasted to an easy intra-squad victory. There wasn’t anything the Blue team could do when Irving decided he wanted to get into the lane and finish like he does here:

Yeah, we’re pretty sure Kyrie Irving will have a roster spot with Team USA in the future.

What do you think of Irving’s performance?

