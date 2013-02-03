Kyrie Irving Dominates Thunder; Buries Two Cold-Blooded Buckets

Before last night’s Thunder/Cavs games, OKC coach Scott Brooks was told that Irving is only 20 years old. “That’s scary,” Brooks replied. Not as scary as what he would see a few hours later with his front row seat to the Kyrie Irving Show.

Here’s how we broke it down in today’s Smack:

Kyrie Irving took care of his All-Star case a long time ago. So last night, he spent the final three minutes of Cleveland’s five-point win over the Thunder doing other things, like letting the world know he’s coming for that “point god” spot. With CP still out, Uncle Drew is the best lead guard playing right now, and he cooked the Thunder for 13 of his game-high 35 points in the final 2:52. He scored from the line, with floaters, off those hesitation moves where he leaves a trail of ankle tendons in his wake, and then made what’s becoming his signature shot: a dagger three-pointer in Russell Westbrook’s (28 points) grill to ice it.

Here are two of those Irving buckets, including that J in Westbrook’s face:

