Kyrie Irving, Dwyane Wade Are Giving “No Gifts” To Opponents This Christmas

12.18.14 4 years ago

This is the season of giving. And while NBA stars like Kyrie Irving, Dwyane Wade, and Steph Curry are putting their fortune to generous use off the court, they won’t be doing so onit. In this amusing new spot from the NBA, watch Irving, Wade, Curry, and more fuel training in advance of Christmas day games by insisting they’re giving “no gifts” this season.

After opening presents and sipping eggnog with family and friends on December 25, settle in for basketball that’s sure to elicit a different type of holiday cheer. The Christmas Day slate is loaded with marquee and potentially volatile matchups.

The Washington Wizards and New York Knicks kick things off at noon, followed by a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. In the headliner, LeBron James makes his first return to South Beach as the Cleveland Cavaliers meet the Miami Heat at 5:00. The Chicago Bulls visit the Los Angeles Lakers next, and the nightcap pits the Golden State Warriors against the heated rival Los Angeles Clippers.

Its players might not be not giving gifts on the hardwood, but the league couldn’t have given fans a much better one than this epic Christmas Day schedule. Can’t wait to open it.

