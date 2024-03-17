Kyrie Irving has quite the catalogue of completely insane shots over the course of his NBA career, and on Sunday afternoon, he might have had his most impressive make yet. With things tied up in a Western Conference showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets, Irving hit a shot at the buzzer to give Dallas a much-needed 107-105 win.

But it wasn’t just a pull-up from three, or a crazy layup, or anything else we’ve come to expect out of Irving. Instead, it was a completely ridiculous running lefty hook from midrange despite a contest from Nikola Jokic.

KYRIE CALLED GAME 😱 pic.twitter.com/32tWEeGkei — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 17, 2024

Like many of us, Luka Doncic was in a state of total shock after the shot went in.

Luka Doncic's reaction to Kyrie Irving's INSANE game winner 😂pic.twitter.com/5fBSLj0wmf https://t.co/NloGNgH5fU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024

Doncic played a big part in even getting Dallas to this point. With less than 30 seconds remaining and the game tied at 102, Jamal Murray pulled up from deep to give Denver the lead.

JAMAL MURRAY 3 TO TAKE THE LEAD ‼️ NUGGETS LEAD 105-102 WITH 26.8 REMAINING ON ABC. pic.twitter.com/ITo5iEvdzJ — NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2024

On the ensuing inbound, Doncic was able to answer the bell, as he managed to get open for an excellent look from behind the top of the 3-point line.

LUKA DONCIC ANSWERS BACK WITH A THREE TO TIE THE GAME AGAIN 🔥pic.twitter.com/CAtZyYphln — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024

The Mavs were able to stop Murray from hitting a game-winner on the next possession, which gave Dallas a chance to get a walk-off winner. And fortunately for them, Irving was able to make it happen.