Report: Cavs Officials Fly To NJ To Offer Irving Max

Before making their free agency pitch to LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers are taking care of other matters. According to reports, Cleveland representatives will fly to New Jersey today to present star guard Kyrie Irving a maximum-level contract offer.

The news is courtesy of ESPN’s Chris Broussard.

Sources: Cavaliers flying to NJ today to offer @KyrieIrving max deal (5 yrs, $90 million) on July 1 — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) June 30, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is hardly surprising news. February’s All-Star Game MVP remains one of basketball’s most promising young players despite a 2013-2014 season that saw his numbers decline across the board. And though rumors have run rampant over the past few months that Irving is unhappy in Cleveland, it makes most financial sense for him to accept the Cavaliers’ offer. No team could present Irving a contract next summer in restricted free agency that will approach the security that comes with Cleveland’s anticipated five-year, $90 million bid.

In today’s NBA, teams will ultimately sign players still on rookie contracts to extensions if they’re intent on doing so. The Cavaliers and Irving are just the latest example of that rule of thumb.

Is Kyrie worth the max?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.