Kyrie Irving knows that his Boston Celtics haven’t achieved the level of success that was expected of them preseason. After making the conference finals the last two seasons, including last year with mostly the same roster, the Celtics sit in a tie with the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Unlike most contenders who fill in players on the margins as they build towards a championship-level team, Boston essentially added two All-Stars to a roster that had already come within one game of the NBA Finals. That naturally lessened the role of each individual Celtic, and has led to some hard feelings along the way.

The 2016-17 Warriors showed that superstar integration was no big deal as they cruised to a title in their first season with Kevin Durant, but they have proven to be the exception, not the rule. Nevertheless, Irving still believes his team can be more than what it has shown thus far, even if the motivation of individual players is part of the problem.

“We have a bunch of young men in our locker room that feel they’re capable of doing a lot more than what they’re doing,” Irving told Rachel Nichols.