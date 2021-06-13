ABC
Kyrie Irving Left Game 4 With A Right Ankle Sprain After Landing On Giannis' Foot (UPDATE)

After the Nets dominated the first two games in Brooklyn, the Bucks made their second round series much more interesting with a hard fought win in Game 3. Game 4 had a similar vibe to it, with both teams trading runs in what was a hotly contested first half, but in the second quarter the Nets saw a sight they were desperately hoping to avoid when Kyrie Irving landed on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot and rolled his right ankle badly, collapsing to the ground in immense pain.

With James Harden already out with a hamstring injury suffered less than a minute into Game 1, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s presence became critical for the Nets in being able to keep up their offensive attack. They’ve proven all season they’re capable of dealing with the absence of one of their stars, but missing two is a far more difficult task. Irving was helped up and eventually walked to the locker room under his own power but clearly dealing with significant pain in that ankle.

The alternate angles the broadcast had showed Irving’s ankle rolling dramatically, appearing to go almost 90 degrees and there is obvious concern about his status moving forward in this series.

LeBron James had the reaction to Kyrie’s injury that just about every other NBA fan did while watching from home.

UPDATE: The Nets have ruled Irving OUT for the rest of the game with an ankle sprain.

