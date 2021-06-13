After the Nets dominated the first two games in Brooklyn, the Bucks made their second round series much more interesting with a hard fought win in Game 3. Game 4 had a similar vibe to it, with both teams trading runs in what was a hotly contested first half, but in the second quarter the Nets saw a sight they were desperately hoping to avoid when Kyrie Irving landed on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot and rolled his right ankle badly, collapsing to the ground in immense pain.

NO NO NO NO NO pic.twitter.com/vqJHwlbp49 — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) June 13, 2021

With James Harden already out with a hamstring injury suffered less than a minute into Game 1, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s presence became critical for the Nets in being able to keep up their offensive attack. They’ve proven all season they’re capable of dealing with the absence of one of their stars, but missing two is a far more difficult task. Irving was helped up and eventually walked to the locker room under his own power but clearly dealing with significant pain in that ankle.

Nets’ Kyrie Irving walking very carefully under his own power directly to the locker room pic.twitter.com/CGLh6lcuOG — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 13, 2021

Kyrie able to walk back under his own power pic.twitter.com/zeJfN7SSqi — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) June 13, 2021

The alternate angles the broadcast had showed Irving’s ankle rolling dramatically, appearing to go almost 90 degrees and there is obvious concern about his status moving forward in this series.

Kyrie just hurt his ankle and this angle makes it look really bad… hope he’s ok 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/za17YAn8fP — CarlosStory 💜Kobe Gianna💛 (@CarlosxcStory) June 13, 2021

LeBron James had the reaction to Kyrie’s injury that just about every other NBA fan did while watching from home.

UPDATE: The Nets have ruled Irving OUT for the rest of the game with an ankle sprain.